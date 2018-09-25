Broken Bells tease new music

ABC/Randy Holmes

Over the summer, the long-dormant Broken Bells teased a possible comeback. Now, it looks like they’re gearing up to release new music.

The duo, made up of The Shins frontman James Mercer and producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, has posted a 25-second clip of what sounds like a new song.

Broken Bells have released two albums, the most recent of which was 2014’s After the Disco. Since then, Mercer and The Shins released a new album, 2017’s Heartworms, while Burton has pursued a variety of different producing projects.

