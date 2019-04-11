British grocery store chain testing out more ways to reduce packaging

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 02: A store worker replenishes the fruits and vegetable selection at a Veganz vegan grocery store on February 2, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Veganz has three stores in Berlin and sells a wide range of vegan foods. Vegan food offerings are a growing trend in Berlin with more and more restaurants and shops specializing in purely plant-based products as an alternative to conventional meat or dairy-based foods. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Tesco, Britain’s biggest grocery store chain, launched a trial to remove a selection of plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetables to cut down on packaging waste. The month-long pilot is happening in two of their stores where they’re removing plastic packaging from 45 foods where loose alternatives are available. Last year Tesco announced that it would ban hard-to-recycle plastic packaging by 2019 and make all packaging fully recyclable by 2025, whatever that means. Big grocery stores are responsible for producing more than 800,000 tons of plastic packaging waste each year and consumers are demanding change.

Tesco begins plastic-free trial for selection of fruits and vegetables.