Britain’s largest supermarket chain will pressure companies to reduce plastic packaging
Tesco, one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, has decided to not wait for laws to change but instead pressure suppliers to design less wasteful packaging. Starting next year, the company will ban brands that use excessive plastic packaging. The chain will give suppliers plenty of time to change their designs. This is a big step because the decision puts much greater pressure on companies that individual shoppers. Tesco owns over 2500 stores across the country.
