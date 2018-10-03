Bring the “Thunder” with new kicks from Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons has teamed up with online shoe retailer Zappos and its charitable arm, Zappos for Good, to create two new pairs of signature kicks.

The sneakers were designed by artist Tim Cantor, who created the artwork for Imagine Dragons’ 2015 sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors. Proceeds will be donated to the band’s Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports children battling pediatric cancer and their families.

“The Tyler Robinson Foundation does some incredible work supporting kids with cancer and their families, and it’s a cause we care very much about,” says Mac Reynolds, ID’s manager and Dan Reynolds‘ brother.

“We’re excited to work with Zappos for Good to make a limited-edition shoe collaboration in support of TRF and these families in need.”

To order your own Imagine Dragons sneakers, visit Zappos.com/Imagine-Dragons.

Last month, Imagine Dragons released a new song called “Zero,” which they recorded for the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.