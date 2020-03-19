Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020 introduced
Last month Senator Tom Udall and Representative Alan Lowenthal announced the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020, the first-of-its-kind legislation that curbs plastic production and holds plastic producers responsible for the waste they create. If passed, the U.S. would phase out some of the single-use plastics, including plastic shopping bags, styrofoam containers and plastic utensils. The act would allow states and cities to continue to lead the way in regulating single-use plastics, allowing them to pass additional policies.
