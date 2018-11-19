The city of Boulder is looking at an innovative way to reduce the use of single-use coffee cups. They’re partnering with a startup called Vessel Works to offer stainless steel insulated mugs in a number of coffee shops across the city. Customers ‘check out’ the mugs using an app, get them filled and then leave with their mug, like usual. The dirty mug is returned to any participating café or kiosk around the city, up to five days after use. After that, there’s a $15 fine for missing mugs, which can be tracked using the app. The cafes don’t have to deal with the dirty mugs, Vessel Works picks up and cleans the mugs, then delivers back to the coffee shops. The fee per cup is less than what a coffee shop pays for paper cups, so they save money. There’s also less trash going to the landfill and the program could cut down on litter on the streets. Reusable is better than disposable. Imagine the impact this program would have if a large coffee chain did something similar.

Boulder, CO partners with Vessel Works to reduce coffee cup waste

