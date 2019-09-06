Bon Appetit has suggestions for wilting and forgotten food in fridge
Curbing food waste is one of the most effective things an individual can do to help the climate crisis. With that, Bon Appetit’s staffers put together a slide show on how to use up all of the wilting, spoiling and forgotten stuff in the fridge. From chutneys out of leftover herbs, smoothies from an abundance of summer fruits and pickling everything, their recipes will help you turn sad-looking ingredients into delicious foods. Preventing food waste is a constant. It requires us to shop smarter, plan our meals strategically and taking overripe fruits, mushy veggies and stale bread, and turn them into wonderful meals. By doing this, you’ll save money at the grocery store and on your garbage bills.
