‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sing-along version coming to theaters Friday

If you found it hard not to sing along to Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie, no worries: A special sing-along version is coming our way tomorrow.

The Golden Globe-winning film’s distributors will screen the special version in 750 select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

There aren’t any specifics about what exactly constitutes the sing-along version, other than the implied permission to belt out “We Are the Champions” during the film without getting ejected from the theater. But if you want to find your nearest screening location, check out BohemianRhapsodyTickets.com.

Released in the U.S. November 2, Bohemian Rhapsody — based on the music of Queen and the life of its legendary frontman, the late Freddie Mercury — has since become the highest-grossing musical biopic in history, grossing $743.9 million worldwide. Last weekend, it ranked 13th at the box office.

Given its wins at Sunday’s Golden Globes — including Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for star Rami Malek — it’s a safe bet Bohemian Rhapsody will see an uptick in its gross and stick around in theaters a little bit longer.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.