Bless the rains: Toto releases cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”

Universal Music Group

The circle is finally complete. Following Weezer‘s viral cover of Toto‘s “Africa,” the veteran pop-rock band has released their take on Rivers Cuomo and company’s “Hash Pipe,” available now on digital outlets.

Weezer shared their version of “Africa,” as well as a cover of Toto’s “Rosanna,” in May following a long-running campaign stated by a teenage fan. The “Africa” cover has since become a big hit for Weezer, giving them their first number-one single on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart in 10 years.

“We were blown away at the response Weezer got doing our old songs,” says Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. “They did a good job too…It seemed only right that WE, Toto, did a version of one of their songs, so we started digging around, listening to a bunch of their music, which I have grown to like a lot.”

Toto previously debuted the “Hash Pipe” cover live during a show in Vancouver last month.

Weezer, meanwhile, has been rocking “Africa” all summer on tour, and during a stop in Los Angeles, the band was joined by none other than “Weird Al” Yankovic to perform the much-beloved ’80s hit.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

U2 releases EP featuring four remixes of new song “Summer of Love” Elle King plays a glamorous cult leader in video for new song “Shame” Eddie Vedder pays tribute to teachers with White Stripes cover at Pearl Jam’s Seattle show Alice in Chains launching “Rainier Fog” pop-up shop in Seattle Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament commissions statue of Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood for Seattle museum Dave Grohl’s documentary ‘Play’ is now live