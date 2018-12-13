Bless the (frozen) rains: Weezer to perform at NHL’s Winter Classic game

Weezer will go from blessing the rains to hitting the ice when they perform at the NHL’s Winter Classic hockey game, taking place at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on New Year’s Day.

The game will pit the Boston Bruins against the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

Before the lace up their skates, Weezer will perform during the West Coast celebration of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest special, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Weezer had a big 2018, thanks to their viral cover of the Toto classic “Africa.” They’ll release the The Black Album, the latest installment of the band’s series of color-themed, self-titled records, on March 1.

