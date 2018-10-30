Bishop Briggs shaves her head in solidarity with friend starting chemo

ABC/Randy Holmes

Bishop Briggs‘ signature double-buns hairstyle is no more. The “River” singer has revealed that she’s shaved her head in solidarity with her friend, Arax, who recently started chemotherapy.

“This decision was inspired by my dear friend & makeup guru @Araxjan, who just started chemo,” Bishop writes in an Instagram Story. “I felt this was something small I could do to show my support.”

She also posted a photo of her new, much shorter hairstyle on Instagram with the caption, “This isn’t a Halloween costume but it’s def gonna scare my mum.”

Bishop recently released a new single called “Baby.” She launches a U.S. tour in November.

