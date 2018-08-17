Bishop Briggs lays out her love life on new song, “Baby”

Bishop Briggs has premiered a new single called “Baby,” which you can download now via digital outlets.

No, “Baby” is not a cover of that Justin Bieber song — rather, it’s an intimate portrait of the “River” singer’s love life. The uncensored version features lines such as “Yeah he’s f***ing crazy but he’s still my baby.”

“I am learning that in order to love someone else you have to love yourself,” Bishop says of the track. “I feel that imperfections have a way of really showing you who someone is.”

“This song is cheeky and light and it has left me feeling more liberated than ever,” she adds. “I hope you like hearing about conversations I normally have in private with my friends!”

“Baby” follows Bishop’s debut album Church of Scars, which was released earlier this year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.