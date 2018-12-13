Billy Corgan “touched” by Muse’s Smashing Pumpkins covers

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billy Corgan has shared his reaction to Muse performing instrumental covers of the Smashing Pumpkins classics “Cherub Rock” and “Zero.”

“Very touched by that,” Corgan writes in an Instagram Story. “Love the Musers.”

Muse played the covers during a show in Chicago over the weekend. The British rockers will launch a full U.S. tour behind their new album Simulation Theory February 22 in Houston.

The Pumpkins, meanwhile, recently wrapped a U.S. tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary. They also stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to perform “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” a single from their new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

