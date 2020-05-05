Billie Joe’s quarantine cover series “No Fun Mondays” takes on ‘Kids In America’
Billie Joe Armstrong added a power-pop spin to Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit “Kids in America” with the latest installment of his quarantine cover series “No Fun Mondays.” The frontman belts the track over distorted guitars that build from palm-muted chugging to surging chords.
The singer dedicated the track to “the one, the only Mike Dirnt,” Green Day’s bassist, and his bandmate of over two decades. “Play this one loud just for him,” Armstrong wrote in the video’s caption.
In previous quarantine covers, Armstrong recruited the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs for that band’s “Manic Monday” and tipped his cap to the late Adam Schlesinger by tackling the Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!”
(excerpt from Rolling Stone)