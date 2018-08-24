Billie Joe Armstrong auctioning two classic cars from personal collection

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is parting with two items in his classic car collection. The vehicles will be put up for sale at the Russo and Steele automobile auction, held August 23-25 in Monterey, California.

The first car is a blue 1969 Fiat 500 Soft Top, while the other is red 1963 Chevrolet Nova SS Convertible. If you happen to win the auction, you’ll also get a guitar signed by Armstrong.

For more info, visit RussoandSteele.com.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is back rehearsing with Green Day after touring with his new side project, The Longshot. The punk trio has been rehearsing their 1994 album Dookie and its 1995 follow-up Insomniac in full, leading to speculation that they’re planning a 25th anniversary tour, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

