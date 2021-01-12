Billie Eilish: You Should See Her in a Picture
Billie Eilish will give fans a rare peek behind the curtain of her personal life this spring — by releasing a book of photographs chronicling her journey, from infancy to super-stardom.
Billie Eilish will be issued in hardcover and E-book editions on May 11th. It’s available for pre-order now. Billie says “I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”
On the same date, Billie’s publisher will also issue an audiobook featuring Billie recounting stories and anecdotes about her life.
Fans who can’t wait that long can catch an glimpse of what makes Billie tick in her upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which is set to premiere in theaters and on AppleTV+ on February 26th.