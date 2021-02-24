Billie Eilish talks new album with Colbert
Billie Eilish spoke about the album she’s made during the COVID-19 pandemic with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.
Eilish said that staying at home for the past 11 months was the longest she’s had off in four years — and that gave her time to focus on just making music. She said, “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID. That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”
Colbert asked if she did any other songs like “No Time to Die” where she really belts out the lyrics. Eilish laughed and said, “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”
Watch the entire interview, where she also talks about her new documentary The World’s a Little Blurry.