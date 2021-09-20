Billie Eilish: Skip the Burger!

Billie Eilish has signed on to support a new campaign to cut back on farming animals for meat, but this effort isn’t about cruelty — it’s about climate change.
More than a dozen stars including Billie, Finneas, Ricky Gervais and Daisy Ridley put their names to a letter sent to members of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will get under way on November 1st. Animal farming is is the second-biggest source of damaging emissions, after burning fossil fuels for electricity and heat.
Billie isn’t a newcomer to the meatless lifestyle. She has frequently spoken about the fact that she was raised vegan by her parents, and has never knowingly eaten an animal product.
