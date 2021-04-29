Billie Eilish releases ‘Your Power’, details new album
Eilish released her studio debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in March 2019. The new 16-track album will include Eilish’s more recent singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.” Happier Than Ever was written by Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the LP.
Happier Than Ever will also be available as Deluxe and Super Deluxe box-sets, as well as in 2 exclusive color-way vinyl, cassette, photo-book and CD. For more information on each box-set go to www.billieeilish.com
tracklisting for ‘HAPPIER THAN EVER’
1. Getting Older
2. I Didn’t Change My Number
3. Billie Bossa Nova
4. my future
5. Oxytocin
6. GOLDWING
7. Lost Cause
8. Halley’s Comet
9. Not My Responsibility
10. OverHeated
11. Everybody Dies
12. Your Power
13. NDA
14. Therefore I Am
15. Happier Than Ever
16. Male Fantasy