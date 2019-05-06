Billie Eilish puts her “Office” knowledge to the test with Rainn Wilson

Billie Eilish‘s love for The Office is well documented — she even samples lines from the show in her song “my strange addiction.” But can she pass a trivia test from Dwight Schrute himself?

In a video for Billboard, actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on the NBC sitcom, visited the 17-year-old music phenom in her house and had her put her Office knowledge on display. He asked her a number of questions about different plot lines and character histories, and had her match quotes with the characters who said them.

In between, Wilson asked Eilish, who he continually refers to as “William Eyelash,” which song she wrote about Dwight: “ocean eyes,” or “bad boy” — he actually means “bad guy.”

In addition, the actor asks Billie, “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” — which, of course, is the name of her chart-topping debut album.

At the end of the test, Wilson declares Eilish the “ultimate Office fan,” and gives her a yogurt lid necklace — a reference to the season two episode “Office Olympics.”

Eilish will probably be watching a lot of The Office on the road during her upcoming U.S. headlining tour in support of WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, which launches May 29 in San Francisco.

