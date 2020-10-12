      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish Plans Livestream Concert

Billie Eilish will perform a special livestream concert October 24th at 3 p.m, called “The Where Do We Go? The Livestream.”

The pay-per-view concert will air on Eilish’s website, and will give fans the chance to buy special merchandise at discounted prices.  A portion of sales will benefit Crew Nation, a charity set up to help crew members and concert workers who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Or – listen to Mornings with Mitch Elliott this week at 8am for your chance to win a free pass!

 

