Billie Eilish Plans Livestream Concert
Billie Eilish will perform a special livestream concert October 24th at 3 p.m, called “The Where Do We Go? The Livestream.”
The pay-per-view concert will air on Eilish’s website, and will give fans the chance to buy special merchandise at discounted prices. A portion of sales will benefit Crew Nation, a charity set up to help crew members and concert workers who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Or – listen to Mornings with Mitch Elliott this week at 8am for your chance to win a free pass!