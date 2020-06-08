Billie Eilish on Love and Hate
Billie Eilish has learned that online hate is just part of her job description.
She told the British edition of GQ that she’s given up on the idea of “don’t read the comments,” but is still trying to wrap her head around how much people talk about her. Billie reflected that “The thing I realized recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved.
Billie went on to name names, saying “There are a million people who don’t like Beyoncé – and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyoncé. Same with Rihanna. Same with Trump – some people actually like that fool! How can you like this man? But everyone is hated and everyone is loved.”