Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers to Perform at Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention Committee announced the lineup of performers for next week’s convention in Milwaukee.

The four-day, mostly-virtual event will include performances by John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, Common, The (Dixie) Chicks, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers and Stephen Stills.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not be in Milwaukee to accept their nominations. They will be in Biden’s home state of Delaware.

 

