Billie Eilish Is Set To Be the Youngest Artist To Record A James Bond Theme
Internet investigators may have confirmed that Billie Eilish will be involved in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.
The “Bad Guy” singer posted former Bond girls to her Instagram Stories. Rumors of her involvement have been circulating on social media for quite some time.
If this is true, Eilis,18, will become the youngest artist to lend her vocals to the franchise. Formally Madonna, Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey have performed the James Bond theme song.
Fans also uncovered that No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga is following Billie and her brother, Finneas on Instagram.