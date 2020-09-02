Billie Eilish Goes for the Gold
Billie Eilish is suiting up for a new gig in the sports world — designing a logo for the 2028 Summer Olympics.
The Olympic Committee unveiled the official logo for the games on Monday, but asked Billie and a number of other notable names to create alternate looks, since “no one graphic could properly represent the city of Los Angeles.”
The singer’s version is totally Billie, dripping with the slime-green colors she’s known for wearing. She says, “Who knows if that’s going to be relevant in my life in eight years? But I have this whole thing about not wanting to please my past self or my future self. It’s all about pleasing your present self. I don’t know what my life is going to be like in eight years, but I’m really just looking forward to the future.”