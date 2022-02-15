Bill in Salem could make it a lot easier to recycle mattresses in Oregon

There’s a bill in Salem that would help reduce the number of mattresses on roads and highways. Senate Bill 1576 would create a statewide mattress recycling program and it has support of the mattress industry. Most mattresses are about 85% recyclable, once they’re disassembled and recycling programs in other states have resulted in more than 9 million mattresses recycled since 2015. To pay for the program, a fee would be added to the purchase of each mattress sold in the state, including online. Fees in other states range from $9 to $16 per mattress.
Contact your local representative to share your support for this bill and sign up to follow Senate Bill 1576
