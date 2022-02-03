Big Game Score Rules

APTIVADA’S OFFICIAL RULES FOR
The 2022 Big Game Score Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT
INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT
APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW).
BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES,
WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”)
AND APTIVADA, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE
ENTERING.
Overview. These “Official Rules” are for the 2022 Big Game Score Contest (the
“Promotion”), which is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Aptivada”), and presented in
collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a
“Participating Entity,” and collectively with Aptivada, the “Promotion Entities”). You may
enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on a Participating Entity’s website, as
described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Monday, January
31st, 2022, and until 3:00 PM EST on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 (the “Promotional
Period”).
ANY WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESPOND TO WINNER NOTIFICATION AND
OTHER COMMUNICATIONS FROM APTIVADA WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS
ACCORDING TO THE NOTICE(S) FROM APTIVADA OR THE PRIZE MAY BE
FORFEITED (IN APTIVADA’S SOLE DISCRETION).
Eligibility. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States, including
the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who is 21 years of age or
older at the time of entry. Employees of a Promotion Entity or any other television or
radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Entity, and their respective
parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members
of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or persons living in the
same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate or win. This
Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void
outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet
the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.
Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; Aptivada will
reject and delete any entry that it finds to be false or fraudulent. Aptivada will disqualify
any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will
also delete any entry as required by law.
Entry Method. During the Promotional Period, entrants may enter the Promotion by
visiting radiocontest.com or the website of any Participating Entity and following all
steps to complete and submit an entry form with all required information. Limit one (1)
unique entry per person per Participating Entity.
Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first
and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth.
Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address
submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who
is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider
or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain
associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to
share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned.
Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Incorrect, illegible, corrupt, and
incomplete entries are void. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof
of receipt.
All information entrants provide upon entering the Promotion is subject to Aptivada’s
Privacy Policy, available at https://www.aptivada.com/privacy/, For details about how
information is collected and used by Participating Entities, entrants must refer to the
applicable Participating Entity’s privacy policy.
The Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or
malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or
computer failures. Accordingly, the Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or
data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete,
garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or
online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries,
or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion
Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual
electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the
integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at
issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the
Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering,
unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the
control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security,
fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the
right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.
Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social
networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this
Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be
made, Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any
such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Aptivada’s failure to enforce any
term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
Prizes and Odds of Winning.
• One contestant will have a chance at the fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) if they
are randomly selected and have predicted the perfect Big Game score. Odds of
being picked depend upon the number of entries received. The Prize will be
awarded in the form of a check from Aptivada and may take 6–8 weeks from the
end of the Promotional Period to issue.
• All prize details not specifically stated in these Official Rules will be determined
by Aptivada in its sole discretion. All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole
responsibility of the Winner. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of
the prize. Prize will be mailed to the Winner following verification at the address
provided by Winner.
• Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
• The Prize cannot be transferred or substituted except in Aptivada’s sole
discretion. Aptivada reserves the right to substitute the Prize with a prize of
comparable or greater value (as determined by Aptivada in its sole discretion).
The Prize is expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and does not include
taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.
• By accepting the Prize, the Winner agrees to release Aptivada and its
advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and
subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives
from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries,
damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or
indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the Prize.
Third-Party Contests. Each Participating Entity may offer entry into a local
sweepstakes that is affiliated with the Promotion (a “Third-Party Contest”).
Each Third-Party Contest is a separate sweepstakes governed by its own official rules. Please see the Third-Party Contest official rules from the Participating Entity through whom you
entered for full details. Third-Party Contests are not endorsed by Aptivada under
Aptivada’s control, and Aptivada is not responsible for the legality, appropriateness or
any other aspect of such Third-Party Contests, or for any damage or loss caused or
alleged to be caused by your participation in any such Third-Party Contests. When you
enter a Third-Party Contest, you do so at your own risk.
Winner Selection and Notification.• Decisions of Aptivada with respect to the Promotion, including winner selection
and the awarding of prizes, are final and binding when made.
• A contestant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries via random
drawing conducted on or about February 14th, 2022.
• The Winner will be contacted by Aptivada at the phone number or email provided
at the time of entry. Aptivada is not responsible for any prize that cannot be
awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of
terrorism or other factors beyond Aptivada’s control.
• Prior to awarding a prize, Aptivada in its sole discretion may require verification of
the Winner’s identity by a showing of valid government-issued photo ID.
General.
• Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of
Winner. Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including IRS
form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where permitted by
law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification or Winner may be
disqualified in Aptivada’s sole discretion and the prize will be forfeited.
• Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes the Winner’s
permission for Aptivada or its agents to photograph, film, and record Winner, and
to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,
biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the
Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without
additional financial or other compensation, and, Aptivada may, where legal,
require the Winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to
acceptance of the prize.
• To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or
accepting a prize, an entrant understands and agrees:
◦ to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their
respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and
promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of
the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the officers,
shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors,
and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and
all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize or the
Promotion. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section
1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of
any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with
respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived.
You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL
RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR
DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT
THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY HIM
OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER
SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder are
intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the
intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future
unknown claims.
◦ that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties
are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means
of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);
◦ that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in
connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved
individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and
procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);
◦ that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual
out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this
Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or
winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and entrants
hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential
damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket
expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise
increased;
◦ that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules
will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in
which Aptivada is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules
of that State or Commonwealth;
◦ that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules
will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and entrants submit
to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of
such tribunal; and
◦ if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these
Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will
not be a jury trial.
The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but
not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of
any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise
unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the
invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.
Official Rules and Winner List. To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list
following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT
residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:
Aptivada, LLC
The 2022 Big Game Score Contest
32 West 200 South #227
Salt Lake City, UT 84101