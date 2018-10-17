Big Bird Is Retiring…Sort Of

The man who has been Big Bird for almost 50 years is retiring. Carol Spinney announced that his last Sesame Street episode will be Thursday. Spinney was the puppeteer and voice for Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. He said that the physical demand of handling the characters had become difficult after issues with his balance. In 2015, he stopped doing the puppetry and only provided the voices for Big Bird and Oscar. Spinney is 84-years-old. The characters will continue on with Matt Vogel doing the voices. Currently, he’s is Kermit the Frog. Spinney said, “I always thought, how fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?” Who is your favorite Muppet? I have to go with Mr. Snuffleupagus…I just love him! -Mitch-