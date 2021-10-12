Biden restores protections at three national monuments

Three national monuments had their environmental protections restored last week following the signing of proclamations by President Biden. The move reversed cuts made by former President Trump when he opened them up to mining and other commercial activities. In Utah, Bears Ears monument was increased to 1.36 million acres and Grand Staircase-Escalante was restored to 1.87 million acres. Biden also reinstated protections for the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine off the coast of New England, including limits on commercial fishing. The protections are a victory for environmental and Indigenous groups, Bears Ears includes ancient cliff dwellings and sacred burial grounds, it’s considered a place of worship for the tribes that reside in the area.
Read more from The Guardian and Washington Post