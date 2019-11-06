Bid On Some Cool Celebrity Stuff & Help Build Homes For The Troops
There’s a big celebrity auction going live on eBay tomorrow to benefit Homes For Our Troops, a charity that builds homes for our troops.
Items up for bids will include an Omega watch from George Clooney’s personal collection . . . lunch with Bryan Cranston or NBA legend Dominique Wilkins . . . guitars autographed by Willie Nelson and Jon Bon Jovi . Medical scrubs autographed by the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” . . . the spacesuit Ryan Reynolds wore in “Life” . . . a walk-on part in Ben Stiller’s new TV project . . . set visits to Judd Apatow’s next movie or the HBO series “Succession” . A meet-and-greet with Jake Gyllenhaal along with tickets to see him in “Sunday in the Park with George” in LONDON . . . and VIP tickets to the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984”. And don’t worry . . . 100% of the proceeds go to Homes For Our Troops.
Here is the link for the auction.