Beyobee app will help you remember your shopping bag
We’re a week into Oregon’s plastic bag ban, how’re you doing remembering your bag? If you still need a reminder to bring your reusable shopping bag, there’s an app for that. Beyobee is an app that reminds you to bring your bag with you shopping and will also send you reminders to purchase the items on your shopping list. Beyobee works like this, you enter the stores that you frequent and then choose how you want to be reminded. When you get to the store, the app will send a ringtone or vibration alert along with a visual alert to remind you to grab your bags before you enter the store.
