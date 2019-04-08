Best SNL Skit Ever…GOT Prequels, Sequels & Spin Offs Kit Harington of GOT was the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend. They did a fantastic bit about what shows will debut after Game of Thrones ends. My favorite had to be Game of Thrones: SVU. cersaicorey foleygame of thronesGoThostice tkit haringtonlaw & ordermariska hargitaymitch elliottprequelsSaturday night livesequelsSNLspin-offSVU SHARE RELATED CONTENT Vans Unveils New David Bowie Collection Corey’s Diary 4/5/19: Mitch Made Me Do It Corey’s Diary 4/4/19: I Am At A Loss How Does Beer, Pizza And Rescuing Dogs Sound? Corey’s Diary 4/3/2019: Looks Like We Have A Do-Over Happening Brace Yourselves. Game of Thrones Oreos Are Coming