Ben & Jerry’s replacing single-use plastics

Ben & Jerry’s made a big announcement last week. Starting in April, they’ll replace their plastic spoons with wooden ones and paper straws will be replacing plastic straws, available upon request. The company hands out 30 million plastic spoons and 2.5 million straws per year and as their sustainability manager stated in her press release, “We’re not going to recycle our way out of this problem. We, and the rest of the world, need to get out of single-use plastic”. They’re also committed to sourcing better containers for their ice cream. The disposable pints and bowls are made from FSC-certifed paperboard, but they’re lined with polyethylene to create a moisture barrier, which makes them non-recyclable in most places, including Portland.

