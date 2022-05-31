Become a Certified Master Recycler and volunteer to teach others

Want to make a difference in your community while also learning about repair, reuse, compost, toxics, equity and recycling? You get to do all of that and more when you become a Master Recycler. Master Recyclers go through an 8-week training program that includes touring recycling centers, compost facilities, and hazardous and municipal waste sites to see firsthand how these systems work. You’ll then take that information into the community, volunteering 30 hours to inspire action. The next session of training kicks off this fall in Hillsboro and registration is limited. There are also Master Recycling trainings in Multnomah County in the winter and Clackamas County next spring. Deadline to apply is Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12 pm.
What is a Master Recycler?
Apply here