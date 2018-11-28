Beck shares tribute to early collaborator and “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg

Beck has shared a tribute to the late SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died this week at age 57 following a year-long battle with ALS.

In a Facebook post, Beck reveals that Hillenburg designed the art for his 1993 debut single, “MTV Makes Me Want to Smoke Crack.”

“Very sad to hear the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenberg [sic], who years and years ago used to be my neighbor and kindly did the artwork for the first music that I ever released,” Beck writes.

The musician adds that he “always remembered” Hillenburg as a “genuinely sweet guy.”

“I was lucky to get to run into him by chance at the airport a few months ago,” Beck writes. “Sending my condolences to his family and to all the friends who are missing him today and thinking about old times.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.