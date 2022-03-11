Beatles Hotel Coming Soon

The Empress, the Liverpool pub on the cover of Ringo Starr’s debut solo album, 1970’s Sentimental Journey, is being converted into a Beatles-themed hotel.
It’s located near Ringo’s childhood home and has a mural of him on the side of the building. But owner Joe McCarthy says the original idea was to paint the Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover on the side. And, he adds that the rooms, which will be on the second and third floors, will be more Ringo-themed.
The building is one of the sites on the town’s Beatles tour, and McCarthy says they will be “adding a donation collection point to the building where people have the option to donate to support local charities and communities.” There will also be a Beatles gift shop on the ground floor.
It should be open by the summer.
Ringo is aware of the plans and posted a photo of the mural.