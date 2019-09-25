      Weather Alert

Bausch + Lomb and Terracycle recycle contact lens

Do you wear contacts and hate the idea of throwing away the packaging? Bausch + Lomb and Terracycle have created the first contact lens recycling. Contact lens and their packaging are small, and it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but if you wear daily lenses, or even bi-weekly, it adds up. And, since contact lens and the plastic containers aren’t recyclable in your home bin, they go in the garbage. Since Bausch + Lomb and Terracycle launched their partnership, over 25,000 pounds lens items have been recycled at over 2600 participating doctor locations.

