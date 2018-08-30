Bastille’s Marshmello collab “Happier” debuts on “Billboard” Hot 100

Bastille has a new reason to feel “Happier.” The band’s new collaboration with hit-making DJ/producer Marshmello has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Happier” starts at number 63 on the chart, which gives Bastille their highest entry on the Hot 100 since “Pompeii” peaked at number five back in 2014. They briefly appeared on the tally again in 2014 when “Bad Blood” struggled to number 95.

On Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart, “Happier” debuts at number 29. Bastille already has an entry on that tally thanks to the single “Quarter Past Midnight,” which currently sits in the number 17 slot after peaking in the top three earlier this month.

In addition to storming the Billboard charts, Bastille has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Wild World.

