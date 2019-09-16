Bastille’s ‘Doom Days’ live show revolves around “a lot of visuals” & a “revolting” sofa

ABC/Randy Holmes
Bastille will launch a North American tour in support of their new album Doom Days Monday night in Philadelphia. Speaking to ABC Radio, frontman Dan Smith explains that the band’s live show will include “a lot of visuals” to reflect the themes of Doom Days.
“There’s a sofa that rotates, there a couple of different podiums, there’s a TV, there’s a ladder,” Smith says. “Yeah, there’s lots going on.”
“It’s basically a playground for Dan,” adds keyboardist Kyle Simmons.
Smith has described Doom Days as being an “apocalyptic party record,” and he wants the tour’s live stage to feel “intimate” and “domestic.”
“Almost like a house party, you know?” Smith says. “It’s interesting how much you can do with just a little prop.”
The centerpiece of the stage, Smith explains, will be the sofa, which you may remember from the “Those Nights” video.
“The sofa…it really sums it up,” he says. “This dusty old sofa that you can imagine finding yourself on, late at night at a party.”
His band mates, though, aren’t exactly as thrilled about it.
“It is revolting, that sofa,” they say. “Yeah it’s disgusting. It’s pretty gross.”
