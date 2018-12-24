Bastille’s Dan Smith plans to “make loads of food” and “drink a fair amount” for Christmas

Bastille had a busy 2018 thanks to their Marshmello collaboration, “Happier,” which has given the British band the biggest hit of their career. With the year now winding down, frontman Dan Smith is looking forward to some family time during the holidays.

“My mum and dad are South African but they live in London, and it’s become a tradition for them to have a Christmas Eve party every 24th,” Smith tells ABC Radio. “And so all the South Africans in and around London and all our friends and my friends and their parents, everyone goes to my mum and dad’s house.”

Those parties, Smith explains, featuring “loads of food” and a “fair amount” of drinking.

“Sometimes a bit too much,” he admits. “It can hang over into Christmas Day.”

Since Bastille broke through in 2013 with the hit single, “Pompeii,” they’ve basically been constantly busy, but Smith says it’s always been important to the band to head home for the holidays.

“We’ve had kind of quite a mad last five years but…we’ve always all wanted to make sure we’re definitely home for Christmas and spend it like with friends and loved ones and stuff,” Smith says.

Bastille will close out 2018 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC. They plan to release a new album in 2019, called Doom Days.

