Bastille’s Dan Smith & Marshmello sued for copyright infringement over “Happier”

Here’s some less-than happy news for Bastille‘s Dan Smith. He and producer/DJ Marshmello are being sued for copyright infringement over their collaborative hit “Happier.”

According to the suit, obtained by Rolling Stone, producer Artem “Arty” Stoliarov alleges that “Happier” “deliberately copied” his 2014 remix of the OneRepublic song “I Lived.”

The suit is different from other copyright cases, as it’s not accusing “Happier” of copying the original version “I Lived,” but the elements that Arty brought to the song’s remix.

Included in the complaint are multiple musical transcriptions that purportedly illustrate which elements “Happier” stole from the remix, such as an “almost identical” repeating synthesizer melody.

Arty is being represented by attorney Richard Busch, who was the attorney for the Marvin Gaye family against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams in the infamous “Blurred Lines” case. The producer is seeking “actual damages” and a “running royalty of all future exploitation of ‘Happier.’”

“Happier” was released August 2018. It’s the biggest pop hit for both Bastille and Marshmello, having peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.