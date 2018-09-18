Bastille schedules quick US tour

Bastille has announced a small batch of U.S. tour dates.

The “Pompeii” band will play San Antonio, Texas on November 12, Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 13 and Kansas City, Missouri on November 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 21 via BastilleBastille.com.

In addition to that trio of dates, Bastille will play an intimate show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on September 24. They’re also performing at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Bastille has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Wild World. Over the past few months, the band released a new song called “Happier” with hit-making DJ-producer Marshmello and the single “Quarter Past Midnight.”

