Bastille releases super-sad video for Marshmello collaboration, “Happier”

Hey, how’d you like to start your Monday as an emotional wreck? Then watch the new video for “Happier,” Bastille‘s collaboration with hit-making DJ/producer Marshmello.

The clip stars a bullied young girl, played by former Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove, who finds comfort with her adorable golden retriever. Anyone who’s read Where the Red Fern Grows or Marley & Me or any book that’s centered around a relationship with a dog can probably guess what happens next. If not — SPOILER ALERT — the DOG DIES. And yes, it’s terrible.

If that’s something you want to watch, you monster, the “Happier” video is streaming now on YouTube.

“Happier” follows Bastille’s song “Quarter Past Midnight,” the lead single from the band’s forthcoming third album.

