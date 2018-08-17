Bastille premieres collaboration with Marshmello, “Happier”

Bastille has premiered a new single called “Happier” with hit-making DJ-producer Marshmello. As is often the case with Bastille, the track features a buoyant beat that masks its dark lyrics. You can download it now via digital outlets.

“We wrote ‘Happier’ last year and thought it would be great as a collaboration,” says frontman Dan Smith. “We had a lot of fun working on it with Marshmello, who managed to find joy in the melancholy. It’s always good to step into somebody else’s world for a minute.”

Along with the new track, Bastille has announced a one-off show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on September 24. Visit BastilleBastille.com for ticket info.

“Happier” follows Bastille’s single “Quarter Past Midnight,” which will appear the band’s upcoming third album, reportedly titled Doom Days. It’s unclear whether “Happier” will also be included on the new record.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.