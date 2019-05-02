Bastille details new album, “Doom Days”; listen to single “Joy” now

Bastille has finally revealed the details for Doom Days.
The third studio album from the “Pompeii” artists, the follow-up to 2016’s Wild World, is due out on June 14. It features the previously released single “Quarter Past Midnight,” as well as a new song called “Joy,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
“[Doom Days] opens with ‘Quarter Past Midnight’ and charts the course of one apocalyptic night, finishing the next morning with a little bit of hope on the kitchen floor and our new single ‘Joy,’” the band explains.
In support of the new record, Bastille will launch a North American tour September 16 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale starting next Friday, May 10 via BastilleBastille.com.
Here is the Doom Days track list:
“Quarter Past Midnight”
“Bad Decisions”
“The Waves”
“Divide”
“Million Pieces”
“Doom Days”
“Nocturnal Creatures”
“4AM”
“Another Place”
“Those Nights”
“Joy”
And here are Bastille’s North American tour dates:
9/16 — Philadelphia, PA, The Met
9/17 — Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
9/18 — Laval, QC, Place Bell
9/20 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
9/21 — Washington, DC, The Anthem
9/22 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
9/24 — New York, NY, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
9/27 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
9/28 — Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
9/29 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!
10/1 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre
10/2 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
10/4 — Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT, Saltair Pavilion
10/7 — Portland, OR, Theatre of The Clouds @ Moda Center
10/8 — Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/9 — Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
10/11 — Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
10/13 — San Diego, CA, CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/15 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/17 — Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
10/18 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Lawn
10/19 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater
10/21 — Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall
10/22 — Nashville, TN, Municipal Auditorium
10/23 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
10/26 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place
10/27 — Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater
10/29 — Mexico City, MX, Pepsi Center
