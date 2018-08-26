Barns Courtney remembers watching Pokémon in new single, “99”

If you ever wised Prince‘s “1999” had more references to Pokémon and old video game consoles, then we have the song for you.

Barns Courtney has premiered a new single titled “99,” which is about his life growing up in Seattle in the late ’90s.

“I grew up in suburban Seattle playing video games and watching Pokémon,” says Courtney. “’99’ has got genuine sadness, but it’s got playfulness, and it references the nerdy parts of my personality where I’m in Seattle…with my friends in front of a TV screen playing Nintendo 64.”

“99” will appear on Courtney’s upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2017 debut The Attractions of Youth, which features the singles “Fire” and “Golden Dandelions.” Details about the new record “will be revealed soon.”

In the meantime, Courtney will spend his fall touring the U.S. while opening for The Wombats.

