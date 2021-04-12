Barenaked Ladies have “Flipped” – Postpone Summer Tour
Barenaked Ladies have a new single out and album on the way, but they’ve pushed back their tour to next summer.
The album is called Detour de Force and it’s due out later this year. The single is called “Flip,” and there’s and animated video for it out now on YouTube. The group will perform it on Today this Friday.
The band’s Last Summer on Earth tour with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket which was set to hit the Edgefield stage, has been pushed back a second year in a row and is now set for June and July 2022.
The band does have a streaming special called Flip n’ Hits With BNL with special guest KT Tunstall that will air at SessionsLive.com Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.