Barbados Is Offering a 12-Month Visa for Remote Workers If You Want to Escape to a Caribbean Island
I mean, you’re working remotely anyway…why not work from a tropical paradise? Barbados just announced they’ll be offering 12-month visas to anyone who wants to come to their country to work remotely. They’re hoping to attract some workers who’ll help offset the economic losses they’re suffering from the drop in tourism. They also think the 12-month timeframe works better during the pandemic, where international trips can require long quarantines both coming and going. Barbados has only had 98 coronavirus cases and seven deaths, so all things considered, it could be a good place to ride this out. Plus, you know, it’s a beautiful Caribbean island and all that. Sure sounds better than my home office (aka dining room table)!
-Mitch-
(Insider)