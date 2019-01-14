Here’s some good news, the sale of bar soap is on the rise. After decades of decline, sales have climbed by nearly 3% over the past year. Why is this a big deal? Here’ s why. In 2015, $2.7 billion was spent on liquid body wash, if each bottle cost $10, that means that 270 million plastic bottles with plastic pumps were sold, and let’s face it, most of those went to the landfill. And that’s just body wash. Cradle to grave life cycle analysis of both found the carbon footprint of liquids about 25% larger than that of bar soaps. And if you think bar soap is dirtier than liquid soap, researchers in one study contaminated bar soap with bacteria only to find that the bacteria wasn’t transferred during hand washing.

Bar soap sales on the rise