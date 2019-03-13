All microplastics are bad for birds, small mammals and fish but do you know what the deadliest type of marine plastic for seabirds? Balloons. Researchers studying the gut contents of dead seabirds found balloon debris is the most lethal type of plastic the birds can swallow. As a matter of fact, they’re 32 times more likely to die than birds that had only eaten hard plastics. The reason balloons and other soft plastics are so deadly is because they’re able to squeeze into stomach cavities. Seabirds are attracted to balloon fragments floating near the surface because they resemble squid, a common prey item. I’m not saying give up balloons, but please don’t let balloons go up in the air.

Balloons are lethal to seabirds